The works, part of the CLEvolution programme, will target ageing facilities at Ohio’s busiest airport. Credit: M_Makarov/Shutterstock.com.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) in the US has selected Jacobs to lead programme and construction management services for the initial phase of its $1.6bn modernisation project.

The works, part of the CLEvolution programme, will address ageing facilities at Ohio’s busiest airport and aim to improve accessibility and passenger movement.

Phase one of the project includes a redesigned terminal entrance, expanded curbside drop-off zones, and a larger check-in area.

The plan also features a consolidated Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint and a new international arrivals area. It also involves construction of a ground transportation centre with an upgraded train station and an expanded parking facility with a 6,000-space multi-level garage.

Jacobs executive vice president Katus Watson said: “CLEvolution is a powerful statement of Cleveland’s ambition to transform and revolutionize the travel experience for residents and visitors.

“Jacobs brings deep experience to 25 of the busiest US airports. With smarter design, expanded amenities and a seamless flow, we’re helping deliver an airport experience that matches the pride and hospitality of the city itself and transforms the passenger journey from curb to gate.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

These developments come as Cleveland Hopkins International Airport recorded more than 10 million passengers in 2024.

The planned upgrades are intended to accommodate continued passenger growth and support the airport’s role as a gateway for the region.

City of Cleveland port control director Bryant Francis said: “We’re proving our commitment to moving this work forward by aligning with the right partners to bring our vision to life.

“With the continued support of our airline partners and our shared focus on the future, we’re laying the foundation for a more modern, efficient, and passenger-focused Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.”

Jacobs’ previous experience includes work at Denver International Airport, the Consolidated Rent-A-Car facility at Los Angeles International Airport, and a decade-long transformation programme at Manchester Airport in the UK.

Last month, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) partnered with Jacobs and its strategic partner PA Consulting to steer a digital transformation initiative aimed at creating intelligent, data-driven operations.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up