IATA CO2 Connect’s recent alignment with ISO 14083 is said to strengthen its role as a standard for measuring CO2 emissions in passenger and cargo transport. Credit: VanderWolf Images/Shutterstock.com.

Software company Chooose has signed an agreement with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to integrate IATA CO2 Connect emissions data into its platform.

This partnership aims to provide airlines with improved access to emissions data, enabling them to manage their sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) programmes more effectively.

The integration allows airlines using the Chooose platform to deliver IATA CO2 Connect’s emissions data directly to their corporate and consumer customers.

Research conducted by IATA in April 2025 indicated that 40% of travellers, particularly those in business, routinely monitor their flight-related carbon emissions.

IATA CO2 Connect provides flight-specific emissions estimates by utilising actual aircraft performance data and can factor in reductions associated with SAF.

The data is based on actual operational inputs from more than 70 airlines and complies with IATA RP 1726 and ISO 14083, which is said to further enhance its position as a standard for measuring CO2 emissions in both passenger and cargo transport.

IATA commercial products and services senior vice president Frederic Leger said: “IATA CO2 Connect is the only carbon calculator for travel emissions that is based on airline operational data.

“We want IATA CO2 Connect data to be as broadly available as possible so that those who are managing travel can do their work with the most accurate information. Working with Chooose is a key part of that strategy.”

By incorporating CO2 Connect data, Chooose assists airlines and their corporate partners in addressing the growing demand for transparency in emissions reporting, facilitating more informed decision-making for customers.

Additionally, more than 30 global airline partners of Chooose will now have the capability to include IATA CO2 Connect emissions data in their emissions calculations.

Chooose CEO Joseph Beaudin said: “For years, Chooose has supported airlines, cargo, and travel companies with flexible access to emissions estimates to enable their SAF programs and customer-facing applications.

“The addition of IATA CO2 Connect gives our partners access to an IATA dataset that continuously improves as more airlines report operational inputs and SAF usage.”

Chooose is a participant in the IATA Strategic Partnerships Programme, contributing to the advancement of industry standards and supporting initiatives aimed at decarbonising the aviation sector.

In June this year, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the IATA announced their collaboration on a comprehensive strategy to mitigate risks linked to global navigation satellite system (GNSS) interference.

