EASA and IATA will work together to create a framework to address GNSS interference challenges. Credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced work towards a comprehensive strategy to address the risks associated with global navigation satellite system (GNSS) interference.

IATA operations, safety, and security senior vice president Nick Careen said: “The number of global positioning system (GPS) signal loss events increased by 220% between 2021 and 2024 according to IATA’s data from the Global Aviation Data Management Flight Data eXchange (GADM FDX).

“IATA and EASA are working together to reinforce the redundancies that are built into the system, to keep flying safe. The next step is for ICAO to move these solutions forward with global alignment on standards, guidance, and reporting. This must command a high priority at the ICAO Assembly later this year. To stay ahead of the threat, aviation must act together and without delay”.

The need for a strategy was discussed at a workshop held at EASA’s headquarters in May.

More than 120 experts from aviation, research, and government gathered to discuss the rising incidents of GNSS signal disruption, particularly jamming and spoofing.

Participants emphasised the need for a coordinated response, focusing on four key areas: enhanced information gathering, improved prevention and mitigation, effective infrastructure and airspace management, and better coordination among agencies.

A joint statement explained the workshop decided on the following required next steps:

Enhanced Reporting and Monitoring Agree on standard radio calls for reporting GNSS interference and standardised notice to airmen (NOTAM) coding, i.e. Q codes.

Define and implement monitoring and warning procedures , including real-time airspace monitoring.

, including real-time airspace monitoring. Ensure dissemination of information without delays to relevant parties for formal reporting. Prevention and Mitigation Tighten controls (including export and licensing restrictions) on jamming devices.

on jamming devices. Support the development of technical solutions to: reduce false terrain warnings ; improve situational interference with portable spoofing detectors; and ensure rapid and reliable GPS equipment recovery after signal loss or interference.

Infrastructure and Airspace Management Maintain a backup for GNSS with a minimum operational network of traditional navigation aids.

with a minimum operational network of traditional navigation aids. Better utilise military air traffic management (ATM) capabilities , & including tactical air navigation networks and real-time airspace GNSS incident monitoring.

, including tactical air navigation networks and real-time airspace GNSS incident monitoring. Enhance procedures for airspace contingency and reversion planning so aircraft can navigate safely even if interference occurs. Coordination and Preparedness Improve civil-military coordination, including the sharing of GNSS radio frequency interference (RFI) event data.

including the sharing of GNSS radio frequency interference (RFI) event data. Prepare for evolving-threat capabilities, also for drones.

Through this collaborative effort, EASA and IATA aim to establish a framework to tackle the challenges of GNSS interference, ensuring the safety and efficiency of air travel.

EASA Flight Standards director Jesper Rasmussen said: “GNSS disruptions are evolving in terms of both frequency and complexity. We are no longer just containing GNSS interference; we must build resilience. The evolving nature of the threat demands a dynamic and ambitious action plan.”

