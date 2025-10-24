VeriScan’s rollout at O’Hare Airport is the result of a partnership between BigBear.ai, US Customs and Border Protection, and the Chicago Department of Aviation. Credit: Davslens – davslens.com/Shutterstock.com.

BigBear.ai has introduced its veriScan biometric identity system at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, supporting the US Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Enhanced Passenger Processing programme.

The technology, which employs AI-enabled biometrics, aims to verify the identities of US citizens returning through international arrivals in real time.

CBP reports indicated a decrease in average processing times for international travellers, with the system reducing processing from 60 seconds to 10 seconds per individual at airports where implemented.

The introduction of veriScan at O’Hare is part of a partnership involving BigBear.ai, CBP, and the Chicago Department of Aviation.

The Enhanced Passenger Processing programme is already in operation at multiple US ports of entry, with the Chicago adoption marking the latest expansion.

BigBear.ai said that the expanded enhanced passenger processing at ORD underscores its commitment to deploying secure, AI-driven technologies that protect borders, streamline commerce, and improve the traveller experience.

BigBear.ai CEO Kevin McAleenan said: “By combining BigBear.ai’s advanced biometric technologies with CBP’s strong security framework, we are helping to ensure that identity verification at O’Hare remains both frictionless and fortified, delivering confidence at one of the nation’s busiest international gateways.”

In September 2025, BigBear.ai deployed its Enhanced Passenger Processing system at Nashville International Airport (BNA), operated by the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA), to speed customs clearance for arriving US citizens.

In August, BigBear.ai and Smiths Detection announced the integration of their technologies to boost airport security.

BigBear.ai’s Pangiam Threat Detection now works with Smiths Detection’s HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX CT screening systems and is available for airports worldwide.

