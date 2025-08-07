This new commitment brings Cathay Pacific’s total order to 35 GE9X-powered 777-9s. Credit: Jarek Kilian/Shutterstock.com.

Cathay Pacific has finalised an agreement with GE Aerospace for the acquisition of GE9X engines to equip an additional 14 Boeing 777-9 aircraft.

This latest commitment increases the airline’s total order to 35 GE9X-powered 777-9s.

The agreement also encompasses a service contract, under which GE Aerospace will provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for the GE9X engines.

Cathay’s chief operations and service delivery officer Alex McGowan said: “The GE9X engine provides market leading technologies and will help ensure we continue to offer our customers reliable travel across our expanding network.”

GE Aerospace claims that the GE9X is the “most powerful” commercial aircraft engine globally and is noted for its “fuel efficiency” within its category.

It is exclusively available for the Boeing 777X family, which includes the 777-9 and 777-8F models.

The GE9X engine boasts a 10% improvement in specific fuel consumption compared to its predecessor, the GE90-115B, and features “advanced” technology that significantly reduces emissions.

Additionally, the GE9X engine is compatible with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blends.

GE Aerospace commercial programmes group vice president Mahendra Nair said: “Cathay Pacific was the first customer in the Asia-Pacific region to select the new GE9X engine and we’re honoured they continue to place their confidence in our products and services.

“Combining the world’s largest twin-engine commercial passenger jet and the most powerful commercial aircraft engine will enable Cathay to reach destinations across the globe.”

In March this year, Trax, an aviation maintenance services provider, was selected by Cathay Pacific to support the digital transformation of its engineering department, enhancing the airline’s aviation technology initiatives.

Earlier this year, SITA partnered with Cathay Pacific to enhance network connectivity at 51 airports globally.

This collaboration aims to boost network bandwidth by up to five times while ensuring cost efficiency at Cathay Pacific’s operating airports.

