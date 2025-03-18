Brisbane Airport integrates Cirium’s data for better planning, resource allocation, and operations analysis. Credit: Brisbane Airport/Business Wire, Inc.

Brisbane Airport (BNE) in Australia has collaborated with Cirium to integrate the Cirium Sky Warehouse data platform into its modernisation initiatives.

The Cirium Sky Warehouse provides comprehensive aviation data and analytics in a single data cloud, supporting Brisbane Airport’s digital transformation goals.

Cirium’s data and analytics will be incorporated with Brisbane Airport’s business systems to improve capacity planning, resource allocation, and operations analysis.

Initially, the airport will utilise schedules data, but it can also access and integrate additional data from Cirium Sky Warehouse, including flight, traffic, fleet, fares, weather, and CO 2 emissions.

Brisbane Airport aviation executive general manager Ryan Both said: “Accessing Cirium’s schedules data through Cirium Sky Warehouse enables advanced automation, marking a critical step in Brisbane Airport’s digital transformation project.

“The schedules data plays a critical role in creating and executing more accurate flight schedules, planning for future events and fluctuations in air traffic, gaining more comprehensive insights, and making decisions for business growth.”

Cirium’s data cloud helps Brisbane Airport improve planning, operational efficiency, and growth opportunities. The technology has been implemented by major airlines, fuel supply companies, and aviation financiers.

Brisbane Airport is implementing the Future BNE transformation programme, which encompasses 150 projects over the next ten years.

The initial phase of modernisation aims to enhance the experience for nearly 25 million passengers currently using the terminals, along with an anticipated additional ten million over the next ten years.

This initiative focuses on upgrading the domestic and international terminals and planning for a third terminal in preparation for the 2032 Olympics.

Recently, Brisbane Airport unveiled international terminal upgrades with Amadeus self-service tech and Rapiscan CT security as part of its A$5bn ($3.35bn) Future BNE project.