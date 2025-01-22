Boeing has partnered with Norsk e-Fuel for the development of “one of Europe’s first” industrial-scale power-to-liquid (PtL) facilities.
This collaboration will help increase the production and availability of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the Nordics and worldwide.
It aims to support the commercial aviation industry and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) member states’ goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Norsk e-Fuel will produce e-SAF using the power-to-liquid (PtL) process, which generates green hydrogen from fossil-free power and combines it with recycled CO₂ from biogenic sources.
This fuel has the potential to reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions from air travel by more than 90% compared to traditional jet fuel.
Norsk e-Fuel CCO Lars Bjørn Larsen said: “Our goal is to make e-fuels competitive with and eventually replace fossil fuels in critical infrastructures as SAF needs to become readily accessible and affordable for advancing aviation’s decarbonisation.”
SAF accounted for only 0.53% of global commercial fuel use in 2024, according to the company.
In Europe, the RefuelEU SAF initiative aims to increase the SAF share to 6% by 2030 and 70% by 2050.
Additionally, there are sub-mandates for e-SAF, with targets of 1.2% in 2030 and 35% by 2050.
Boeing stated that this move will help meet the SAF volumes required by EU commitments.
The partnership will also guide policies that support the economic viability of the global SAF industry and the long-term competitiveness of the aviation sector in the region.
In addition, the partnership combines Boeing’s “leadership” in the SAF industry and fuel expertise with Norsk e-Fuel’s technology “know-how” and its network of partners, including Norway’s air carrier Norwegian.
Boeing Europe, Middle East, Türkiye, Africa and Central Asia regional sustainability director Steve Gillard said: “Our support of and collaboration with Norsk e-Fuel underscores the importance of using fossil-free energy to accelerate SAF production, which is key to reducing aviation’s carbon emissions towards 2050.”
Earlier this week, OMV and Airbus signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance the decarbonisation of aviation using SAF.
The partnership aims to help the aviation industry reach net carbon neutrality by 2050 by broadening voluntary access to SAF for various customer groups.