BOC Aviation has signed a deal with Airbus to acquire 70 A320NEO family aircraft, with deliveries planned through 2032. Credit: Sergey Kohl/Shutterstock.

Aircraft operating leasing company BOC Aviation has confirmed two separate agreements with aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing for a total of 120 new aircraft, expanding its fleet over the coming years.

The company has signed an agreement with Airbus to acquire 70 A320NEO family aircraft, with deliveries scheduled through to 2032.

The agreement includes conversion rights to other variants within the A320NEO family.

BOC Aviation CEO and managing director Steven Townend said: “This transaction will lift our remaining Airbus orderbook to around 200 aircraft and takes our total Airbus aircraft deliveries to over 700 since our first order in 1996.”

Airbus commercial aircraft business sales EVP Benoit de Saint-Exupery said: “This new major order by BOC Aviation, is a testament to its enduring confidence in the A320 family – the world’s most successful single-aisle aircraft.”

In a separate transaction, BOC Aviation has entered into an agreement with The Boeing Company (Boeing) for the purchase of 50 Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

Deliveries for these aircraft are expected to be completed by 2031, with the agreement also including conversion rights to other Boeing 737 variants.

Townend said: “Our strong partnership with Boeing has led to this 50-aircraft order for the fuel-efficient Boeing 737-8 aircraft. With this transaction, we have commitments to purchase over 140 of these aircraft, which is the largest Boeing orderbook position in our history.”

Boeing commercial sales and marketing senior vice president Brad McMullen said: “BOC Aviation’s latest investment in the 737-8 demonstrates the confidence lessors have in this airplane to meet continued air travel demand and improve fuel efficiency.”

In February this year, BOC Aviation purchased five Boeing 737-8 aircraft from Boeing and signed long-term lease agreements with Arajet, a low-cost airline based in the Dominican Republic.

The aircraft, powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines, are scheduled for delivery in 2026 and 2027.