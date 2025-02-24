BOC Aviation has secured long-term leasing agreements for Boeing 737-8 aircraft with Arajet. Credit: Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock.

Aircraft operating leasing company BOC Aviation has acquired five Boeing 737-8 aircraft from Boeing and has agreed to long-term lease arrangements for these aircraft with Arajet, a low-cost airline with operations in the Dominican Republic.

The aircraft will utilise CFM LEAP-1B engines, with deliveries expected in 2026 and 2027.

The Boeing 737 MAX family features advancements such as new technology winglets and efficient engines, which contribute to a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and emissions, as well as a 50% decrease in noise compared to previous models.

With a capacity of up to 189 passengers, the aircraft is suitable for domestic, transborder, and international routes.

The cabin design includes the Boeing Sky Interior, with features like sculpted sidewalls, window reveals, LED lighting, and larger overhead bins, aimed at improving the passenger experience.

BOC Aviation CEO and managing director Steven Townend said: “We are delighted to be extending our relationship with Arajet with this latest transaction, as it develops its fleet and route network.

“As these aircraft deliver, we continue to grow our future orderbook and to further build out our fleet of technologically advanced aircraft.”

Arajet founder and CEO Victor Pacheco said: “We value our partnership with BOC Aviation as we continue to consolidate our fleet and our footprint in the region.”

In 2024, BOC Aviation announced the acquisition of six Airbus neo jets, including four A321neos and two A320neos, for long-term leasing to German carrier Condor, with deliveries slated for 2027 and 2028.

In a related development, Aviation Capital Group (ACG) has delivered two Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft, equipped with CFM International LEAP-1B engines, to Air India Express.

These deliveries represent the third and fourth aircraft in a sale-leaseback deal involving multiple aircraft between ACG and the airline.