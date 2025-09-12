The technology captures a live facial image of travellers and compares it to existing records, enabling eligible US citizens to skip presenting a physical passport. Credit: Alexandra Adele/Shutterstock.com.

BigBear.ai has deployed its Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP) system at Nashville International Airport (BNA) in the US, which is managed by the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA).

This implementation aims to expedite the customs process for US citizens arriving at the airport.

The EPP system utilises BigBear.ai’s biometric technology, called veriScan, to facilitate quicker and more efficient processing for travellers.

MNAA president and CEO Doug Kreulen said: “The integration of Enhanced Passenger Processing in collaboration with BigBear.ai demonstrates our dedication to deploying secure, cutting-edge solutions that enhance the arrival experience.

“The airport authority invested in this new technology to reduce CBP wait times, further strengthening our commitment to deliver a world-class travel experience, keeping BNA among the most passenger-friendly airports in the US.”

As international travel increases, the EPP system aims to provide faster identity verification without compromising security measures.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The technology captures a live facial image of the traveller and compares it to existing records, allowing eligible US citizens to bypass the need to present a physical passport.

Those who are verified can proceed more rapidly, while others may be referred to an officer for further screening, thus maintaining security protocols while improving processing times.

Since its launch, the EPP solution has reportedly reduced average processing times and alleviated congestion during busy arrival periods.

BigBear.ai CEO Kevin McAleenan said: “BigBear.ai’s advanced identity verification tools streamline passenger processing while giving officers real-time insights to make faster, more informed decisions.

“We are proud to partner with the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to deliver AI-driven solutions that both strengthen security and transform the arrival experience for travellers.”

In August 2025, BigBear.ai and Smiths Detection announced the integration of their technologies to enhance airport security.

The integration combines BigBear.ai’s Pangiam Threat Detection solution with Smiths Detection’s HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX computed tomography screening systems, now ready for global airport implementation.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up