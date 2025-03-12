The sensory room features ambient lighting, art murals, and interactive elements for a calming environment. Credit: Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific and Middle East.

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) has introduced a sensory room, the “first” in India, designed to support neurodivergent individuals and those with sensory sensitivities.

Situated near the 080 International Lounge at Level Four of Terminal Two, the sensory room provides a tranquil environment to help passengers relax before their flights.

The initiative is a collaboration with Incluzza, a thought leader in disability inclusion.

Airports are often bustling with activity, which can be overwhelming for passengers with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), sensory processing disorder (SPD), anxiety disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The sensory room at BLR Airport is a controlled space that offers a respite from sensory overload, aiding passengers in feeling more comfortable during their travel.

The sensory room’s design is based on behavioural science and occupational therapy research. It is equipped with ambient lighting, art murals, interactive elements, and specialised items to create a calming and engaging environment.

These features are intended to alleviate stress and improve well-being for a better travel experience for neurodivergent children and adults.

Further enhancing the sensory experience are a crash pad, weighted blanket, therapy mats, an optical curtain, an infinity mirror, tactile wall panels, a white noise machine, and a sound system.

These features aim to provide a consistent and calming atmosphere for passengers. Additionally, a balance board, lava lamp, and aroma diffuser are included to aid focus and stress reduction.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) CEO and MD Hari Marar said: “We are committed to building an inclusive and passenger-friendly airport. BLR Airport has consistently aimed at offering the latest innovations, from our biophilic, sustainable Terminal 2 to digital solutions that enhance efficiency.

“The addition of the sensory room aligns with our mission to create a seamless and stress-free experience for every traveller, ensuring that inclusivity is not just a feature but a core value for us.”

Last month, Menzies Aviation opened a domestic cargo terminal at Kempegowda International Airport, in partnership with BIAL, to meet rising airfreight demand with advanced technology and sustainable design.