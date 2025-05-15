Bechtel Infrastructure Business president Darren Mort and King Salman International Airport Development acting CEO Marco Mejia sign agreement naming Bechtel delivery partner for three new KSIA terminals. Credit: Bechtel Corporation.

Bechtel has reached an agreement with the King Salman International Airport (KISA) Development Company to be the delivery partner for three new terminals at the new airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital.

This agreement was formalised during a visit by US President Trump to Saudi Arabia.

The expansion of KSIA is a key component of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the nation’s economy away from oil.

Upon completion, the airport is projected to become the largest in the world, with the capacity to accommodate 185 million passengers and manage 3.5 million tonnes of cargo annually by 2050.

Bechtel will collaborate with the King Salman International Airport Development Company to deliver a terminal dedicated to commercial airlines, a Terminal 6 for low-cost carriers, and a new private aviation terminal equipped with hangars.

The project team aims to achieve LEED Platinum certification by incorporating sustainable design and construction practices across all three terminals.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The new terminals are expected to bolster economic development in Riyadh and enhance international connectivity, according to Bechtel.

The airport will replace the existing infrastructure at King Khalid International Airport.

Bechtel Infrastructure Business president Darren Mort said: “The King Salman International Airport is a landmark project that will reshape Riyadh and enhance the lives and communities it serves.

“Bechtel’s award-winning aviation team has delivered some of the world’s largest and most complex airports, incorporating innovative and sustainable solutions.”

Bechtel has previously completed more than 300 projects in Saudi Arabia, including the recently inaugurated Riyadh Metro.

In 2022, Saudi Arabia unveiled a masterplan for KSIA, aimed at establishing Riyadh as a global logistics hub and boosting transport, trade, and tourism.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up