A test project is underway with a piloted battery-electric aircraft from BETA Technologies, operated by Bristow Norway. Credit: CAA Norway.

Avinor and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Norway have issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for projects involving zero and low-emission aircraft at the International Test Arena in Norway.

This RFP is open to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), airline and aircraft operators, as well as consortia interested in participating in the next phase of trials. The new trial phase is scheduled to begin in 2026.

This initiative aims to facilitate operational testing and demonstration of new aircraft technologies, addressing barriers to their implementation in the aviation sector.

The International Test Arena was established by Avinor and CAA Norway to support the aviation industry in adapting to emerging technologies through practical demonstration programmes.

Avinor is a Norwegian state-owned air navigation service provider, which operate 43 airports in the country.

Currently, a test project is in progress at the arena, featuring a piloted battery-electric aircraft developed by BETA Technologies and operated by Bristow Norway. This project involves cargo flight operations between Stavanger Airport and Bergen Airport and is scheduled to last for six months.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

CAA Norway strategic analysis and transformation director Jan Petter Steinland said: “The Civil Aviation Authority’s role is to ensure that innovation and safety go hand in hand, involving critical stakeholders in the eco-system.

“This RFP allows us to facilitate real-world testing of new zero- and low-emission technologies within a robust regulatory framework.”

Applicants selected through the RFP will have access to infrastructure, airspace, energy supply, and regulatory guidance. Avinor and the CAA Norway will act as a central point of contact, coordinating the process from conceptual planning to flight demonstrations.

The initiative is open to both national and international organisations interested in testing and demonstrating zero- and low-emission aircraft in Norway.

Proposals must include details about the submitting company or consortium, the aircraft concept, and a comprehensive plan for preparation, testing, and demonstration activities at the Test Arena.

The deadline for proposal submissions is 31 October 2025.

Avinor Test Arena head Mats Gjertsen Bye said: “This RFP marks the next step in bringing zero- and low-emission aircraft into operation.

“We’re looking for partners ready to test and demonstrate new solutions in a real-world environment, and Avinor stands prepared to facilitate these projects through dedicated infrastructure and close collaboration.”

In January this year, Spanish technology and consulting firm Indra Sistemas won a contract to improve air traffic control systems for Avinor, focusing on remote tower operations.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up