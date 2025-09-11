Avelo is said to become the first airline in the US to operate the Embraer E195 E2 aircraft. Credit: Avelo Airlines/PRNewswire.

American ultra-low cost airline Avelo Airlines has confirmed a firm order for 50 Embraer E195 E2 aircraft, with the option to acquire an additional 50.

The total list-price value of the order amounts to $4.4bn, excluding the purchase rights.

With this order, Avelo will become the first airline in the US to operate the Embraer E195 E2, marking a development for Embraer’s E2 programme.

The new aircraft will modernise Avelo’s fleet, which currently includes Boeing 737NGs, and is expected to enhance cost efficiency and expand the airline’s operational reach.

Deliveries of the aircraft are set to commence in the first half of 2027.

Embraer commercial aviation president and CEO Arjan Meijer said: “The E195‑E2 is a game‑changer for airlines that want to grow profitably while elevating the guest experience. Avelo complements its narrowbody fleet with the best-in-class E195-E2.”

The E195 E2 features “advanced” short-field performance capabilities, facilitated by Embraer’s Enhanced Takeoff System (E2TS).

This technology is anticipated to enable Avelo to access new markets and improve operational efficiency at various airports within its network.

Avelo stated the aircraft’s range, fuel efficiency, and reduced noise levels further position it as a suitable choice for its expansion plans.

Avelo Airlines founder and CEO Andrew Levy said: “Our customers will love the E2’s comfortable 2×2 seating, in-seat power ports, large overhead bins, and quiet cabin. The aircraft’s exceptional performance, size, and efficiency make it the perfect choice for the future growth of our scheduled service network.

“The airline industry in the US is evolving, and the E2 fits perfectly with our vision for Avelo’s unique role in that evolution.”

To date, Avelo has transported nearly eight million customers across more than 62,000 flights using a fleet of 22 Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft.

The airline currently serves 47 cities across 18 states and Puerto Rico, in addition to three international destinations: Jamaica, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic.

In April 2025, Embraer’s CEO, Francisco Gomes Neto, voiced concerns about new US tariffs that could complicate operations and increase costs for the company and its US customers, according to a Reuters report from an event in Sao Paulo.

