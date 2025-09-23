The Midnight eVTOL aircraft is currently being tested to evaluate its operational range. Credit: Archer Aviation.

Archer Aviation has announced the completion of a test flight of its Midnight aircraft that achieved an altitude of 7,000ft.

Conducted from Archer’s test facility in Salinas, California, the flight is part of an ongoing programme to evaluate the aircraft’s performance capabilities.

The Midnight, an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, is undergoing a series of tests to assess its operational range.

While designed primarily for urban environments at altitudes of 1,500ft to 4,000ft, the ability to operate at higher altitudes enhances the aircraft’s utility in managing air traffic in busy areas and in cities situated at higher elevations.

During the recent flight, the aircraft ascended steadily before maintaining altitude and covering a distance of 45 miles (72.42km) at speeds exceeding 120 miles per hour (mph).

This follows a previous test where the Midnight travelled 55 miles in 31 minutes, reaching speeds of more than 126mph.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

These developments are key steps towards obtaining Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification in the US, with Archer also considering commercial deployment in the UAE.

Archer founder and CEO Adam Goldstein said: “I’m proud of the team for consistently proving Midnight’s performance capabilities while maintaining the highest safety standards.

“Our test pilots will continue to safely and methodically test Midnight’s speed, duration and mission profiles to prepare for early commercial operations.”

In March 2025, Archer Aviation announced a $30m agreement with Ethiopian Airlines to deploy its Midnight electric air taxis as part of the “Launch Edition” programme.

This partnership marks a significant step towards establishing an all-electric air taxi network in the region, with Ethiopian Airlines becoming the second customer to plan the deployment of Archer’s Midnight aircraft.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up