Archer Aviation has reported its Midnight aircraft has achieved its longest piloted flight, covering 55 miles in 31 minutes at speeds exceeding 125mph.

The event took place at Archer’s flight test facility in Salinas, California, attended by United Airlines’ CFO, Mike Leskinen, who has played a key role in the airline’s early investment in Archer.

Archer’s Midnight aircraft during its longest piloted flight. Credit: Archer Aviation.

The flight was executed as a conventional takeoff and landing mission.

In the week leading up to this flight, test runs had already demonstrated speeds nearing 150mph across various flight patterns, stated the company.

This accomplishment is said to be a significant step in Archer’s envelope expansion programme, as the company works towards obtaining FAA certification in the US and aims for near-term commercial operations in the UAE.

Leskinen said: “I’ve been a longtime supporter of bringing sustainable forms of aviation to market. Congratulations to the Archer team on achieving this milestone flight—I was impressed by how quiet the aircraft was.”

Currently, four test pilots from Archer are engaged in regular flight testing of the Midnight aircraft, indicating the ongoing development and maturity of the programme.

Moving forward, the Midnight flight test pilots will focus on increasing both speed and flight duration, as well as testing mission profiles that align with early commercial operations.

This milestone is part of a strategy in Archer’s commercialisation roadmap, which includes ramping up manufacturing across the US and launching its Launch Edition programme in the UAE.

Archer founder and CEO Adam Goldstein said: “I was proud to be on the tarmac with the team for this flight. Crossing the 50-mile mark at speed is another clear step toward commercialisation that shows the maturity of our programme.”

In July this year, Archer Aviation successfully conducted the inaugural flight of its Midnight aircraft at Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi.

