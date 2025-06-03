The Midnight aircraft reached speeds of 125mph and ascended over 1,500 ft during its recent flight. Credit: Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation has moved to the next phase of its Midnight aircraft flight test programme, launching piloted flight operations.

This phase follows years of autonomous flight testing across Archer’s several aircraft platforms, validating its 12 tilt-6 vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) configuration.

This phase of the flight test programme will see Archer’s test pilots focus on evaluating key aspects of the aircraft, including flight control responsiveness, stability, and aerodynamic and control model validation.

The data collected will support the aircraft’s certification and commercialisation efforts in the United States and the UAE.

During the recent flight, the Midnight aircraft achieved speeds of up to 125mph and reached a maximum altitude exceeding 1,500ft above ground level.

The flight demonstrated a conventional take-off and landing (CTOL), indicating the “robustness” of Midnight’s landing gear that can undertake both vertical and conventional operations, according to the company.

Archer CEO and founder Adam Goldstein said: “Put simply, the performance of Midnight continues to demonstrate the strengths of our design decisions for this aircraft platform.

“Midnight’s VTOL and CTOL capabilities are a strong differentiator for us as they are critical for delivering an aircraft that can integrate into a wide range of operational scenarios while also providing enhanced safety.”

Credit: Archer Aviation

Archer’s chief test pilot Jeff Greenwood, who joined the company in 2021, flew the piloted flight.

Greenwood said: “Flying Midnight felt just like flying the simulator—everything responded exactly as we trained for, which is exactly what you hope for during a test flight.

“That level of consistency is no surprise. It’s a testament to the engineering and operational excellence of our team, whose attention to detail and dedication to safety made this milestone possible.”

Greenwood has provided inputs on cockpit design, including the selection of display and equipment vendors.

Prior to Archer, he served as a test pilot at Bell Textron, where he worked on the development, testing, and certification of rotorcraft.

Last month, Archer Aviation was named the official air taxi provider for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA in a new partnership.

