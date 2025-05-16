Archer’s proposed Los Angeles network will include vertiports at key venues for the LA28 Games, such as the Inglewood Stadium and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: Archer Aviation.

Archer Aviation has been appointed as the official air taxi provider for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as Team USA, in a newly established partnership.

This collaboration aims to incorporate Archer’s Midnight eVTOL aircraft into various aspects of the LA28 Games, facilitating the transportation of VIPs, fans, and stakeholders.

The initiative will also involve the establishment of vertiport take-off-and-landing hubs, alongside providing assistance for emergency services and security operations.

The vertiports will be situated at essential venues linked to the LA28 Games, including the Stadium in Inglewood and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The network is also set to encompass major visitor hubs such as Los Angeles International Airport, Hollywood, Orange County, and Santa Monica.

The collaboration will introduce the Midnight eVTOL aircraft to Los Angeles, which is anticipated to witness the influx of more than 15 million visitors and a global audience of billions during the games.

The objective of Archer is to enable both residents and visitors in Los Angeles to access vertiport hubs near key venues, allowing them to travel 10-20 minutes in the Midnight aircraft to their chosen destinations within its LA network.

This service is expected to be particularly beneficial for spectators and participants during the games.

LA28 chairperson and president Casey Wasserman said: “At LA28, we’re building a platform for constant innovation and creativity, which is why we’ve partnered with forward-thinking companies like Archer.”

Archer’s Midnight is designed to accommodate up to four passengers and is engineered to operate with reduced noise and emissions compared to conventional helicopters.

The aircraft features redundant, fault-tolerant systems, comprising 12 engines and propellers, which positions Archer to pursue certification from the FAA with safety standards comparable to those of commercial airliners.

Manufacturing of the Midnight takes place in Archer’s facilities located in San Jose, California, and Covington, Georgia.

Archer Aviation CEO and founder Adam Goldstein said: “We want to transform the way people get around Los Angeles and leave a legacy that shapes the future of transportation in America. There’s no better time to do that than during the LA28 Games.”

In March this year, Archer partnered with Ethiopian Airlines to deploy its Midnight electric air taxis under a $30m “Launch Edition” programme.

