Archer Aviation has detailed plans to establish an air taxi network in the Miami metropolitan area in Florida, US.

The company intends to link major population and business centres such as Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.

The proposed network would operate electric flights lasting between 10 minutes and 20 minutes, aiming to provide a new mode of transport that avoids ground traffic.

Archer also aims for the network to facilitate travel between Miami International Airport, Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Palm Beach International Airport, and other general aviation airports in the region.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said: “Miami has never been afraid to bet on the future. We’re a city that attracts visionaries, embraces breakthrough technology, and turns bold ideas into real impact.

“For years, I’ve worked with Archer as they’ve advanced a vision for an air-taxi network that will elevate Miami’s position as a global capital for innovation and mobility.”

The development of this air taxi network involves partnerships with local infrastructure and real estate firms.

Real estate developer Related Ross intends to team up with Archer to develop a vertiport within its downtown West Palm Beach project.

Related Ross chairman and CEO and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said: “Our partnership with Archer marks a pivotal step in expanding South Florida’s regional connectivity through cutting-edge technology.

“We are integrating Archer’s electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft into our flagship locations across South Florida, including the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Related Ross developments in West Palm Beach, and Apogee Club in Hobe Sound.”

Existing helipads at Hard Rock Stadium and Apogee Golf Club will be prepared for electric aircraft operations as part of the initiative.

Additionally, Dragon Global’s Magic City Innovation District in Miami’s Little Haiti has plans to include a vertiport as part of its technology-focused community.

Archer’s Midnight aircraft is central to these plans. It is a piloted model designed for four passengers and rapid turnaround times between flights.

The company reported that this aircraft could potentially reduce commutes from up to 90 minutes by car to 10-20 minutes by air.

Dragon Global founder and Magic City Innovation District partner Bob Zangrillo said: “The Magic City Innovation District was designed as a next-generation hub for technology, culture, and mobility.

“Plaza Equity Partners, the project’s developer, is driving that vision forward by partnering with Archer to integrate an entirely new layer of transportation – an air mobility network that connects our district with the broader region and advances a multimodal, future-ready transportation ecosystem for South Florida.”

