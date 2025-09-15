Archer’s Midnight aircraft at San Francisco International Airport. Credit: Archer Aviation.

Archer Aviation (Archer) has announced its intention to participate in the White House’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Programme (eIPP), collaborating with US airlines and various cities in the country.

This initiative is said to represent the first federal effort aimed at promoting electric air taxi operations in the US.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) unveiled a framework that allows cities across the US to engage in the eIPP alongside original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and operators such as Archer.

This framework follows the “Unleashing Drone Dominance” Executive Order issued in June this year and aims to facilitate supervised, pre-certification trial operations of eVTOL aircraft, potentially commencing next year.

Archer founder and CEO Adam Goldstein said: “We have an Administration that is prioritising the integration of eVTOL operations in US cities ahead of full certification in a pragmatic way. We’ll demonstrate that air taxis can operate safely and quietly.

“These early flights will help cement American leadership in advanced aviation and set the stage for scaled commercial operations in the US and beyond.”

Archer is currently assessing opportunities to collaborate with US airlines, including United Airlines, and interested municipalities to plan and implement trial operations of its Midnight aircraft within the eIPP.

These trials will aim to demonstrate the safety, quietness, and scalability of eVTOL operations, which are essential for fostering community trust and support for the adoption of this emerging technology.

The eIPP signifies a significant advancement from development to deployment, generating momentum towards the full-scale commercialisation of electric air taxis in the coming years.

This programme will yield vital operational data and promote community engagement necessary for scaling up this new transportation mode.

United Airlines executive vice president and chief financial officer Mike Leskinen said: “When United invested in Archer back in 2021, it was because we believed electric flying taxis could redefine how we move around our passengers in and around the cities they are departing and arriving at every day. Today, that vision is closer than ever.

“This programme underscores President Trump’s and Secretary Duffy’s commitment to American innovation and to bringing advanced technology to market for our customers.”

Last month, Archer Aviation announced that its Midnight aircraft completed its longest piloted flight, travelling 55 miles in 31 minutes at speeds over 125mph.

