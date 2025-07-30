AMSL Aero’s CEO, Adriano Di Pietro, has indicated that adopting a standardised strategy has accelerated the worldwide distribution and increased sales for the company. Credit: AMSL Aero Pty Ltd.

AMSL Aero is expediting its plans for a global market launch of its Vertiia electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, following an international agreement to standardise certification requirements for eVTOLs.

Aviation authorities from Australia, the US, the UK, Canada, and New Zealand have joined forces to simplify the approval process for these advanced electric aircraft.

At present, an eVTOL must undergo validation in each country before it is permitted to operate in those markets.

This move by the National Aviation Authorities (NAA) Network will facilitate mutual recognition of certifications, potentially accelerating the worldwide deployment of the Vertiia aircraft.

The NAA’s initiative is set to deliver a consistent approach to certifying hydrogen-fuelled and hybrid-electric aircraft by next year.

Within this period, AMSL Aero anticipates launching its inaugural hydrogen-powered flight test programme.

AMSL Aero’s CEO, Adriano Di Pietro, has indicated that adopting a standardised strategy has accelerated the worldwide distribution and increased sales for the company.

He noted that there has been a significant rise in interest from international customers for their eVTOL aircraft, which does not produce any emissions.

Di Pietro said: “As we step up our development towards Australian certification of Vertiia we are delighted that CASA has come together with its peers in these four other leading aviation markets to harmonise and streamline the certification and validation process for eVTOLs across international boundaries.”

Vertiia is touted as the world’s first eVTOL designed specifically for hydrogen use, in line with the clean aviation innovation that the NAA’s roadmap endorses.

The company has received deposits for 26 Vertiia orders from civil customers in Australia, catering to passenger services and aeromedical flights.

AMSL Aero chairman Chris Smallhorn said: “We welcome global alignment between CASA and its fellow regulators on eVTOL certification in these important markets.

“This roadmap will bolster Australian sovereign capability in aerospace by empowering homegrown innovators like AMSL Aero to compete even more strongly at a global level.”

Furthermore, AMSL Aero has also completed its first year of hydrogen fuel cell testing at Bankstown Airport near Sydney in May, with Vertiia on track to commence zero-emission flight testing within 12 months.

