The Vertiia aircraft will travel 1,000km using hydrogen fuel. Credit: AMSL Aero Pty Ltd.

Australian zero-emission aircraft developer AMSL Aero has completed its first year of hydrogen fuel cell testing at Bankstown Airport, near Sydney.

The hybrid eVTOL aircraft, Vertiia, stepped closer to zero-emission flight testing within 12 months, AMSL said.

The Vertiia aircraft will travel 1,000km using hydrogen fuel, which will make air transport “cheaper and greener” across the country.

AMSL Aero chairman Chris Smallhorn said: “In just one year, our world-class engineering team has successfully demonstrated the practical applications of hydrogen in aviation.

“Our collaboration with Bankstown Airport is instrumental in our ongoing mission to offer longer-distance flights that cut both the cost and carbon footprint of travel across Australia and elsewhere.”

Since the testing began in mid-2024, AMSL Aero has utilised more than 200kg of hydrogen, equivalent to the volume of an Olympic swimming pool at atmospheric pressure.

This hydrogen has powered the company’s 100kW fuel cell test bench, which is claimed to be the only facility of its kind in the country.

The test bench serves as a functional mock-up of the hydrogen powertrain for the Vertiia aircraft, which made the first free flights in late 2024, stated the company.

AMSL Aero has also expanded its testing operations by deploying the test bench to Wellington Aerodrome in rural New South Wales, facilitating the recharging of Vertiia between test flights.

AMSL Aero hydrogen lead Simon Coburn said: “Our fuel cell test bench has not only validated our aircraft’s powertrain but has also contributed to the airport’s energy needs.”

The company secured orders for Vertiia from various general aviation operators, including Aviation Logistics based at Bankstown Airport.

In March this year, AMSL Aero signed a memorandum of understanding with Archerfield Airport to explore the installation of liquid hydrogen refuelling technology in time for the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.

