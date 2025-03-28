The collaboration seeks to create liquid hydrogen refuelling infrastructure for AMSL Aero’s eVTOL aircraft, Vertiia. Credit: AMSL Aero Pty Ltd.

AMSL Aero, an Australian eVTOL developer, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Archerfield Airport to “explore” the possibility of installing liquid hydrogen refuelling tech in time for the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.

AMSL’s Vertiia aircraft recently achieved a milestone as the “first” Australian hybrid eVTOL aircraft to complete a free flight, according to the company.

The aircraft is capable of covering distances up to 1,000km at speeds of 300km/h without carbon emissions, the company reported.

Under the terms of the MoU, AMSL Aero and Archerfield Airport will work together on developing the necessary refuelling infrastructure and ensuring MRO facilities are in place.

Archerfield Airport operations executive general manager Rod Parry said: “Geographically, we’re very close to Brisbane’s CBD, major regional centres and three 2032 Olympic and Paralympic zones.

“We have some of Australia’s best general aviation infrastructure and the expertise and experience – since 1931 – to help turn aviation visions into reality.”

AMSL Aero’s Vertiia eVTOL has potential passenger and medical flight use cases for the Olympics, with commercial operations anticipated after certification and regulatory approvals hoped for in 2028/29.

AMSL Aero has already secured 26 orders for the Vertiia, including 20 from Aviation Logistics, which operates multiple aviation services in Australia.

As a tenant of Archerfield Airport, Aviation Logistics is expected to take advantage of the air mobility opportunities arising from the upcoming Brisbane Olympics.

AMSL Aero chairman Chris Smallhorn said: “This MOU lays the foundations for zero-emission aviation throughout Queensland and at the Olympics and Paralympics in 2032.

“It will lead to the creation of cutting-edge liquid hydrogen refuelling infrastructure that will enable operators flying Vertiias to refuel within 11 kilometres of central Brisbane,” Smallhorn projected.

Recently, Life Flight New Zealand partnered with AMSL Aero to enhance future aeromedical operations in Australasia using AMSL Aero’s Vertiia eVTOL aircraft.

In July 2024, Bankstown Airport in Sydney collaborated with AMSL Aero to introduce hydrogen fuel infrastructure at the airport for the Vertiia aircraft.