Indian airline IndiGo has partnered with Amadeus, a travel technology provider, to enhance its revenue management system with the advanced Amadeus Segment Revenue Management Flex (SRM Flex).

This collaboration will provide IndiGo with a cloud-based, intuitive user interface designed to optimise revenue opportunities and operational efficiency.

The new system, SRM Flex, will integrate with IndiGo’s existing Navitaire New Skies passenger service system (PSS) through Amadeus’ revenue management integration service.

This integration facilitates near real-time data exchange, enabling IndiGo to adapt rapidly to market changes, such as new bookings or adjustments in equipment.

Amadeus Asia Pacific managing director and travel unit executive vice president Javier Laforgue said: “Together, we will help maximise the carrier’s revenue opportunities and create new efficiencies so IndiGo can focus on providing great service to its passengers.

“Amadeus’ Revenue Management technology is open, PSS agnostic, modular, and easy to use. It can also be seamlessly integrated with external solutions that IndiGo currently uses or plans to use.”

Amadeus SRM Flex offers flexible price-setting capabilities, which can be tailored to be rule-based, science-based, or a combination of both, aligning with IndiGo’s strategic goals.

The system also allows for the automation of repetitive tasks to further enhance efficiency and revenue generation.

IndiGo planning and revenue management SVP Abhijit Dasgupta said: “IndiGo is making great progress on its journey ‘Towards New Heights and across New Frontiers’ to adapt and excel in the evolving aviation industry.

“Amadeus’ revenue management technology will enable IndiGo’s revenue management team to have more granular steering controls, make quicker business decisions, drive greater automation and increase efficiency across the board.”

With a current fleet of over 400 aircraft and more than 2,200 daily flights, IndiGo connects 120 destinations, including 38 international ones.

Last year, the airline served more than 113 million passengers, introduced its business class service, IndiGoStretch, and launched the IndiGo BluChip loyalty programme.

In April 2024, IndiGo announced the expansion of its fleet with 30 Airbus A350-900 wide-body aircraft, marking its first addition of this type.