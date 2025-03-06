JetZero’s blended-wing aircraft will cut emissions by reducing fuel use by up to 50%. Credit: JetZero/PRNewswire.

Delta Air Lines has announced a partnership with JetZero to develop an aircraft that promises to “revolutionise” air travel with its blended-wing-body (BWB) design.

The partnership aims to develop a BWB aircraft that is up to 50% more fuel-efficient than current models.

The BWB aircraft will be compatible with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), utilising current engine propulsion systems.

The aircraft offers various advantages, including reduced fuel consumption, capacity for over 250 customers, quieter operation and compatibility with existing airport infrastructure

JetZero’s design has garnered support from the US Air Force with a grant to build a full-scale demonstrator by 2027.

The US Air Force grant and collaborations with Northrop Grumman, Scaled Composites, and the Federal Aviation Administration demonstrate the BWB design’s potential as a near-future solution, according to JetZero.

As a member of Delta’s Sustainable Skies Lab, JetZero will benefit from the airline’s extensive operational capabilities to expedite the commercialisation of the BWB technology.

JetZero cofounder and CEO Tom O’Leary said: “The ability to realise such significant efficiency gains in the near future meaningfully impacts the industry’s commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 and will serve as the foundation on which other technologies and efficiencies can be realised.”

The partnership with JetZero marks Delta’s fourth “revolutionary fleet” partnership. It aligns with Delta’s 2023 Sustainability Roadmap and details the airline’s transparent approach to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

The airline will also contribute to the design of the aircraft’s interior, focusing on enhancing the customer and employee experience with features such as dedicated overhead bin space and accessible seating.

Delta chief sustainability officer Amelia DeLuca said: “Working with JetZero to realise an entirely new airframe and experience for customers and employees is bold and important work to advance the airline industry’s fuel saving initiatives and innovation goals.”

In October 2024, Delta Air Lines announced that it will update the entire fleet’s cabin interiors, incorporating breathable materials, memory foam cushions on widebody jets, and adaptive mood lighting based on flight phases.