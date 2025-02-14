Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, and DHL Express have teamed up to initiate Ireland’s “first” complete transition to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for the international air delivery of medicine produced in Ireland.
This move is set to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from air freight, with the use of SAF reducing emissions by over 80% compared to conventional aviation fuel.
The initiative will encompass all European air freight shipments to 19 countries. The partnership utilises the DHL GoGreen Plus service, offering SAF as a direct replacement for traditional jet fuel.
Derived from waste and residue sources such as used cooking oil, the SAF is compatible with existing aircraft engines, eliminating the need for modifications.
The switch to SAF aligns with AstraZeneca’s sustainability goals, which include halving its entire value chain’s GHG emissions by 2030 and achieving science-based net-zero by 2045.
Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease global supply chain and product strategy lead and vice president Sylvia Kiely said: “Moving our air freight to SAF is an important milestone in reaching our Scope 3 targets, with the ambition of being science-based net-zero by 2045.
“Through our partnership with DHL Express, we’ve signed up immediately to a 100% change in fuel, rather than scaling up over time, which demonstrates how seriously we take environmental stewardship.”
The countries that will receive medicine through the partnership include Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, France, Georgia, Guernsey, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.
DHL Express Ireland commercial & same day director Brian Murray said: “We are thrilled to partner with Alexion. Our GoGreen Plus service using emission-reduced sustainable aviation fuel demonstrates the tangible impact of collaborative efforts to decarbonise the logistics industry and support our customers in achieving their sustainability goals.
“This initiative aligns perfectly with DHL’s sustainability strategy and our goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.”
Earlier this month, DHL Group and Neste announced a collaboration to cut logistics emissions by expanding the use of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, supporting DHL’s 2050 net-zero goal.