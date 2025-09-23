The new lounge will feature seating areas, quiet workspaces, a full bar, a barista station for espresso, and food and drink options inspired by local offerings. Credit: Alaska Airlines, Inc.

Alaska Airlines has announced plans to develop a new lounge at the San Diego International Airport, with work scheduled to begin in early 2027.

The airline said the facility will cover more than 13,000ft² and will be one of the largest airline lounges at the airport.

The project forms part of a multi‑billion‑dollar infrastructure programme across the company’s network aimed at enhancing travel experience.

The new lounge will include seating areas, quiet workspaces, a full bar, a barista station for espresso drinks, and food and drink options influenced by local offerings.

First Class passengers flying more than 2,000 miles receive complimentary entry to Alaska Lounges.

Lounge+ members have access to all Alaska Lounges and nearly 90 partner lounges, including American Airlines Admirals Club locations.

Alaska Airlines guest products and experience vice president Todd Traynor-Corey said: “Our Lounges are more than just a place for guests to wait for their next flight. They’re an extension of our signature hospitality and comfort that our guests experience each time they fly with us.

“With our new San Diego Lounge on the horizon, we’re shaping the future of travel with spaces designed to make travel feel seamless, elevated and welcoming.”

San Diego is said to be a key hub for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines.

Alaska Airlines said its combined network with Hawaiian Airlines, along with oneworld and other partners, provides one‑stop connectivity from San Diego to more than 330 destinations worldwide.

The company currently operates 45 nonstop routes from San Diego, which it claims to be the most of any carrier at the airport.

This year, it added nonstop services from San Diego to Phoenix, Denver, Chicago O’Hare, Washington, D.C. (Reagan National), Medford, Oregon, and Sun Valley, Idaho.

San Diego County Regional Airport Authority president and CEO Kimberly Becker said: “Providing an exceptional customer experience at our airport is at the heart of our purpose.

“Alaska’s new lounge will offer travellers an enhanced option for dining and relaxing while experiencing all that our airport offers.”

In May this year, Alaska Airlines announced a partnership with Jumio, an AI-driven biometric identity verification provider, to simplify the check-in process for international travellers.

