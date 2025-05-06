Jumio ID Verification in the Alaska Airlines app lets international travellers with US and Canadian passports verify their identities without waiting in check-in lines. Credit: Tada Images/Shutterstock.

Alaska Airlines has announced a collaboration with Jumio, a provider of AI-driven biometric identity verification solutions, to streamline the check-in process for international passengers.

This partnership is part of Alaska Airlines’ initiative to enhance the travel experience for its customers by focusing on innovations that simplify the journey from flight search to boarding.

The airline has prioritised the development of self-service and digital solutions to reduce wait times in airport lobbies, enabling guests to reach security in five minutes or less.

The integration of Jumio ID Verification into the Alaska Airlines mobile application allows international travellers holding US and Canadian passports to confirm their identities without the need to wait in line at check-in counters.

This system verifies government-issued identification in real-time, ensuring the authenticity of both individual and group travellers.

Alaska Airlines digital experience vice president Natalie Bowman said: “We selected Jumio as the solution that best provides our guests with a seamless travel experience.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“Through this partnership, guests can verify their travel documents directly in their Alaska Airlines app, saving time in the airport lobby and at their gate.”

Jumio’s ID verification technology is said to support more than 5,000 types of government-issued IDs, including passports, driver’s licences, and ID cards.

Jumio chief product and technology officer Bala Kumar said: “We are proud to partner with Alaska Airlines to help travellers save time at the airport and to drive adoption rates for self-service ID verification.”

Last month, Alaska Airlines invested in Loft Dynamics, a company specialising in virtual flight training.

This funding will aid in creating the first full-motion Boeing 737 virtual reality (VR) simulator using extended reality (XR) technology.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up