The platform uses facial biometrics and document authentication to verify identities with flight manifests, reducing fraudulent documents and human error. Credit: Frame Stock Footage/Shutterstock.com.

Aviation safety and identity management technology provider AirTera has introduced DepartureCheck, a biometric screening platform designed to enhance security and efficiency at US airports.

Developed in partnership with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and industry partners, the platform seeks to improve real-time identity verification and reduce operational risks for aviation stakeholders.

DepartureCheck integrates with existing systems in airport, airline and credentialing systems.

It employs facial biometrics and document authentication to verify identities against flight manifests, aiming to detect fraudulent or non-compliant identification documents and minimise human error.

It supports modular deployment and works with tools such as FL3XX, an aviation management platform, which facilitates easier integration and faster implementation.

AirTera said that DepartureCheck instantly matches passenger faces with their official photo IDs, providing a secure and smooth boarding process.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The system’s features include fraud detection, manifest validation, and automated compliance. It also meets standards such as NIST SP 800-53, 800-63, and SOC2.

By streamlining the boarding process and reducing the need for repeated ID checks, DepartureCheck aims to enhance the passenger experience.

Its integration with FL3XX underscores the significance of industry collaboration for achieving efficient interoperability.

AirTera CEO Jiri Marousek said: “DepartureCheck reflects what’s possible when innovation is led by industry but shaped in close partnership with government.

“It’s a solution designed not only to raise the bar for aviation security, but to modernise how we think about identity management in transportation.

“By combining biometric intelligence with seamless interoperability, we’re creating a future where security enhances—not hinders—the passenger experience.”

AirTera plans to demonstrate DepartureCheck during the NBAA Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition from 14 October to 16 October 2025.

The demonstrations will feature the platform’s capabilities and its integration with AirTera’s Safety Management System (SMS).

In May 2025, AirTera acquired Safety and Security Instruction (SSi), a provider of learning management systems and specialised training content for the aviation sector.

Located in Phoenix, Arizona, SSi specialises in aviation training and content development for commercial airports and fixed base operators (FBOs).

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up