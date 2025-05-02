SSi offers learning management systems and specialised training content tailored for the aviation industry. Credit: ARMMY PICCA/Shutterstock.

AirTera, a service mark of NATA Compliance Services, has acquired Safety and Security Instruction (SSi), a provider of learning management systems and specialised training content for the aviation sector.

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, SSi has expertise in aviation training and content development, catering to commercial airports and fixed base operators (FBOs).

Following the acquisition, SSi’s training solutions will be incorporated into AirTera’s offerings, which include biometric identity management, compliance automation, and safety oversight tools.

This acquisition enables AirTera’s integration with SSi, NATA Compliance Services and Soar SMS.

It enhances AirTera’s capabilities, allowing airports, air operators, and ground facilities to improve credentialing, compliance, and training processes.

It is also said to establish AirTera as the first unified platform in the aviation industry that integrates identity management, safety, security, and dynamic training.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The platform aims to enhance cybersecurity measures, mitigate liability risks, and boost operational efficiency.

SSi CEO and founder and AirTera airport development vice president Lorena de Rodriguez said: “Joining AirTera means our customers gain access to a broader, more powerful platform—without sacrificing the tailored service, flexibility, or content quality they know us for. Together, we’re delivering something truly transformative for airport operations.”

The combined platform provides several key features for users, including an integrated identity management system (IDMS) that encompasses credentialing, biometric verification, and access control linked to training and compliance.

It also offers real-time compliance and security oversight, aligning with Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workflows and facilitating criminal history records checks/security threat assessment (CHRC/STA) tracking.

Additionally, the platform includes advanced safety analytics and incident reporting through a safety management system (SMS).

It also provides scalable aviation-specific training using interactive learning system (iLS) technology, along with cross-platform compatibility for existing systems.

This integration is designed to facilitate quicker onboarding processes, enhance audit performance, simplify personnel management, and improve risk management, all accessible through a single interface.

AirTera president and CEO Jiri Marousek said: “AirTera now brings together the tools aviation customers need to manage personnel identity, security, safety, and training from one real-time platform—designed for today’s regulatory demands and tomorrow’s innovation.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up