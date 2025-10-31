Sleepover by Airport Dimensions features modular sleeping pods and cabins within airport terminals. Credit: Airport Dimensions.

Airport Dimensions, part of Collinson International, has launched Sleepover, a rebranded sleep solution that establishes a new in-terminal sleep station category.

This move formalises the company’s former sleep ’n fly concept and is positioned as a response to shifting traveller requirements.

Sleepover is already operating at Dubai International Airport in UAE and Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar with recent rollout at Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima, Peru.

Airport Dimensions claimed that initial usage patterns in Lima demonstrate considerable demand, particularly for the Flexisuites and Nap Pods, where users typically remain for three to four hours.

The Sleepover offering comprises modular sleeping pods and cabins, which travellers can book by the hour within the airport terminal. These spaces are intended to give passengers a private environment for rest without the need to leave the airport, especially during long layovers or unforeseen schedule changes.

Optional amenities such as showers are available in certain formats.

Lima Airport travel retail manager Marinela Beke said: “We saw the gap between the public concourse and premium spaces, especially around early flights and long connections. Sleepover closes that gap with a pragmatic approach. Early adoption has been strong, feedback is positive, and it complements our existing offer by giving passengers a practical way to travel more comfortably.”

According to Airport Dimensions, Sleepover offers airports an approach to utilise underused space while supporting passenger needs during overnight stays or lengthy connections.

Airport Dimensions supplies airport lounge and hospitality services across over 50 airports in North America, South America, Asia Pacific, the UK, and the Middle East. Its operational scope includes partnerships with multiple airline operators, providing a range of passenger experiences tailored to transit environments.

Research from Airport Dimensions’ AX25 and Experience Era studies indicates increasing interest in sleep stations among both passengers and airport executives.

According to the research, 49% of surveyed passengers report active interest or high desire for sleeping facilities within terminals. Furthermore, 95% of surveyed airport executives acknowledge that existing terminal spaces are not being fully utilised.

Airport Dimensions global marketing vice president Lauren Burrill said: “Sleepover is a brand based on deep listening of guest feedback and consumer insight into what people need to feel at ease.

“Our role is to turn that understanding into experiences that are simple, intuitive, and scalable. This brand was designed to be instantly recognisable in busy terminals, to work across cultures and languages, and to make the start of any journey feel more human.”

In August 2025, Airport Dimensions opened the Blue Sky Premier Lounge at Makassar Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport in Indonesia, in partnership with Blue Sky Lounge.

