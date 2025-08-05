The new Blue Sky Premier Lounge is part of Airport Dimensions’ expansion into the Asia-Pacific region. Credit: Airport Dimensions.

Airport Dimensions has launched the Blue Sky Premier Lounge at Makassar Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport in Indonesia, in collaboration with Blue Sky Lounge.

This opening follows a strategic investment in PT Bumi Liputan Angkasa, a subsidiary of Blue Sky Group, announced in March.

The new lounge is part of Airport Dimensions’ expansion into the Asia-Pacific region, marking the 17th addition to its network of more than 80 airport lounges worldwide.

Designed to accommodate the growing passenger traffic, the lounge is conveniently located within the domestic terminal, adjacent to security and a short distance from the gates.

Blue Sky Group CEO Linan Kurniahu said: “We are excited to partner with Airport Dimensions to open the Blue Sky Premier Lounge at Makassar Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport.

“This lounge combines world-class comfort with local culture, offering travelers a premium experience in one of Indonesia’s fastest-growing cities.”

Spanning 500m2, the lounge can accommodate up to 137 guests and provides dedicated ambassadors for check-in assistance and a buggy service to transport guests to the gate.

Business travellers can utilise two productivity zones equipped with high-speed WiFi.

Additional amenities include VIP private rooms, separate prayer rooms, a nursery for families, buffet-style dining, and a designated smoking area with Honeywell air purification systems.

Access to the Blue Sky Premier Lounge is open to all passengers, regardless of airline or ticket class, according to the company.

Members of Priority Pass, the premier airport lounge and travel experiences programme, as well as LoungeKey cardholders, can take advantage of this newly opened lounge.

Access is also obtainable through pre-booking via a reservation hotline, on-the-spot purchases on the day of travel, or through partnerships with member programmes, subject to availability.

The Blue Sky Premier Lounge launch supports Airport Dimensions’ strategy to improve premium travel experiences in major global airports, following the addition of eight lounges since December, including recent openings at Jersey and London Heathrow Airports.

Airport Dimensions EMEA and APAC president Errol McGlothan said: “The launch of the Blue Sky Premier Lounge underscores Airport Dimensions’ commitment to expanding our footprint across Asia-Pacific and applying our global expertise to deliver premium travel experiences in one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets.

“This opening represents not just the expansion of our lounge network, but the strength of collaboration between two industry leaders.”

Last month, Airport Dimensions launched its Connecta+ platform, which integrates digital services, lounges, and commercial opportunities into a unified ecosystem.

