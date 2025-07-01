Connecta+ is globally available for airports aiming to improve passenger engagement and upgrade their digital ecosystems. Credit: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock.

Airport Dimensions has launched its Connecta+ platform designed to integrate digital services, lounges, and commercial opportunities into a cohesive ecosystem.

This solution is designed to allow airports enhance their revenue by increasing per-passenger spending, strengthening traveller relationships, and expanding non-aeronautical income while optimising the experience at every traveller touchpoint.

Connecta+ has been developed in collaboration with GrayMatter, a technology and analytics firm.

Airport Dimensions said that Connecta+ is being introduced progressively at lounge locations and is also available globally for airports looking to enhance passenger engagement and advance their digital ecosystems.

The company also plans to collaborate with airports worldwide to implement this solution.

GrayMatter founder and CEO Vikas Gupta said: “Our expertise in airport analytics, artificial intelligence, and digital commerce – combined with that of our recent acquisition Servy – aligns perfectly with Airport Dimensions’ vision for Connecta+ and the airport experience.

“Together, we are creating an intelligent, connected, and frictionless airport commerce ecosystem that benefits both travellers and airport operators.”

According to Airport Dimensions’ recent “Explore the Experience Era” report, 93% of airports prioritise customisable, real-time journey support.

However, 38% face challenges due to fragmented digital ecosystems, such as multiple competing apps and disconnected services.

Without unified strategies and platforms, airports run the risk of inefficiencies, reduced engagement, and lost commercial opportunities, according to the report.

According to 47% of airport leaders, a fully integrated, end-to-end journey platform will be critical within the next decade.

Connecta+ addresses these challenges by offering a data-driven ecosystem that streamlines the traveller journey through AI-powered wayfinding, real-time updates, personalised recommendations, and enhanced lounge services, stated Airport Dimensions.

The platform is claimed to place lounges at the “heart” of the airport experience, blurring the gap between physical and digital touchpoints to create the “best possible experience” for travellers.

Among the key features of Connecta+ are personalised, data-driven experiences through AI insights, “frictionless” commerce integration for cross-selling and upselling across airport services, and loyalty tools to foster deeper traveller relationships and improve retention.

Airport Dimensions CEO Mignon Buckingham said: “Connecta+ represents a significant leap forward in our mission to elevate the airport experience.

“By creating a unified digital ecosystem across the airport, we are not only solving the challenges of fragmented traveller experiences but also equipping airports with the tools to better understand and engage with their customers.”

