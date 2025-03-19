Airbus and Japan Airlines’ involvement will broaden the project’s scope by emphasising the integration of SAF supply and demand in Japan. Credit: Airbus.

Airbus, along with Japan Airlines (JAL), Nippon Paper Industries, Sumitomo Corporation, and Green Earth Institute (GEI), have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

This collaboration aims to foster a low-carbon society and contribute to the aviation industry’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 by producing SAF derived from bioethanol using domestically sourced wood.

In February 2023, Nippon Paper, Sumitomo, and GEI initiated the MORISORA Project, which was further bolstered in February 2025 with the formation of a joint venture (JV) dedicated to manufacturing and selling bioethanol from wood biomass.

Airbus and JAL have now joined the project, which will enhance the project’s scope, focusing on the supply and demand integration of SAF within Japan.

The consortium’s efforts will focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions through sustainable raw material procurement and production processes.

JAL has set a target to replace 10% of its onboard fuel with SAF by 2030. The airline is actively working to establish a robust supply chain by connecting SAF suppliers with production stakeholders.

The domestically produced wood-based bioethanol is expected to have a low Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and comply with the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), supporting the circular economy model of sustainable forestry and regional economic growth.

Airbus is committed to supporting CORSIA certification for the project’s domestic woody biomass and is keen on contributing to the industry’s net-zero ambitions.

Earlier this month, Jackson Square Aviation (JSA), a subsidiary of Mitsubishi HC Capital Group, made its inaugural direct order with Airbus for 50 A320neo family aircraft.