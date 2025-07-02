AIR’s new facility in central Israel is designed to scale production, accommodating the assembly of up to six aircraft simultaneously to meet growing demand for its multi-domain eVTOL solutions. Credit: AIR/PRNewswire.

AIR, an Israeli OEM specialising in midsize electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, has announced the opening of a new 32,000ft2 production facility in central Israel.

This move represents the first stage in AIR’s plans to expand its production operations in response to increasing demand for its aircraft.

The facility is designed to support AIR’s scalability goals and will enable the company to accelerate production and reduce delivery times for both its uncrewed cargo eVTOL and piloted two-seater eVTOL.

The latter is expected to be classified as a light sport aircraft (LSA) under the FAA’s anticipated MOSAIC rule update, which could allow for quicker market entry and greater accessibility.

Equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure such as an assembly line, engineering lab, and composite materials workshop, the facility can handle the production of up to six aircraft simultaneously.

The facility will also serve as a model for a larger, more advanced US-based facility planned for high-volume production with an automated production line.

AIR CEO and co-founder Rani Plaut said: “This is a pivotal moment for AIR as we expand our operations and continue to redefine air mobility.

“The continued development of our multi-domain eVTOL aircraft brings us closer to realising our vision of accessible and efficient air transportation across several applications. As we scale production and grow our team, we’re not just building aircraft – we’re creating a future where air mobility is integrated seamlessly into everyday life, offering new possibilities for individuals and enterprises alike.”

In-house testing capabilities at the new site will ensure that all aircraft meet AIR’s stringent safety, quality assurance, and operational standards before they are deployed.

The company’s automotive-based approach allows Tier 1 suppliers to deliver tested subsystems for assembly, enhancing efficiency throughout the production cycle.

AIR has completed successful flight demonstrations and a partnership with EDAG for main aircraft structure production.

The company is set to deliver 15 uncrewed cargo eVTOLs within the next year and has secured more than 2,500 preorders for its piloted AIR ONE model.

AIR CTO and co-founder Chen Rosen said: “This new site is integral to AIR’s focus on multi-domain eVTOL development.

“It was built with future growth in mind, offering ample space and the flexibility required for increased production capacity. The layout enhances collaboration across teams, ensuring greater operational efficiency between production, engineering, and support functions. As this new facility strengthens our internal operations, it will help cement AIR’s leadership in the eVTOL manufacturing sector.”

Additionally, AIR unveiled a cargo version of its flagship AIR ONE in June last year.

The unmanned AIR ONE Cargo retains the design of the passenger model but replaces seating with cargo space and incorporates updates to its fly-by-intent technology for ground control centre integration.

