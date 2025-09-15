Plans are underway to expand deployment to Air India’s widebody fleet in the future. Credit: Rahul Sapra/Shutterstock.com.

Air India Group has announced the implementation of SITA OptiFlight’s climb optimisation solution, OptiClimb, as well as the SITA eWAS solution to enhance flight efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

This initiative forms part of Air India Group’s strategy for modernisation and aims to improve both sustainability and operational performance.

The new systems are currently operational on the Air India Airbus A320 fleet and the Air India Express Boeing 737 fleet, which serve both domestic and international routes.

Plans are in place to extend the deployment to Air India’s widebody fleet in the future.

The implementation of these tools is expected to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 35,000 tonnes annually across the airline’s fleet.

Air India chief operations officer Basil Kwauk said: “Sustainability and efficiency are core to our transformation into a world-class airline. With SITA OptiFlight and SITA eWAS, we’re taking meaningful steps to modernise our operations and reduce our carbon footprint.”

SITA OptiFlight comprises a range of intelligence tools designed to optimise critical phases of flight by utilising historical flight data, aircraft-specific performance models, and four-dimensional weather forecasts.

OptiClimb, the advanced climb optimisation solution within this suite, provides customised climb-out schedules for each aircraft.

The solution enables pilots to decrease fuel consumption during the climb phase, which is one of the most fuel-intensive segments of a flight, while maintaining safety and performance standards.

In addition, SITA eWAS offers pilots real-time weather information and predictive forecasting capabilities, allowing them to avoid turbulence, make efficient route adjustments, and enhance in-flight decision-making.

The integration of these solutions provides pilots with valuable data-driven insights that align with the airline’s sustainability objectives, according to the company.

SITA Asia Pacific president Sumesh Patel said: “As the aviation industry navigates growing regulatory and environmental pressure, the need for intelligent, predictive solutions has never been more critical.

“Air India’s deployment of SITA OptiFlight and eWAS is a strong example of how smart digital technologies can cut emissions, save fuel, and unlock real operational value across every flight.”

In June 2025, SITA launched SITA Mobile Wi-Fi (MIFI), a new service aimed at enhancing connectivity for airports, airlines, and ground handlers.

This service tackles connectivity issues that lead to passenger delays and operational disruptions by offering “fast, flexible, and secure” wireless access in diverse locations such as tarmacs, cargo areas, pop-up checkpoints, and emergencies.

