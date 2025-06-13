SITA MIFI is a “cost-effective” solution that integrates routers, MDA SIMs/eSIMs, satellite technologies, and Secure Service Edge capabilities. Credit: SITA.

SITA has launched a new mobile Wi-Fi service, SITA Mobile WIFI (MIFI), designed to improve connectivity for airports, airlines, and ground handlers.

This service addresses connectivity failures that can cause passenger delays and operational setbacks by providing “fast, flexible, and secure” wireless access in various locations, including tarmacs, cargo areas, pop-up checkpoints, and emergency situations.

SITA MIFI is a fully managed, “cost-effective” solution that combines routers, MDA SIMs/eSIMs, satellite technologies, and Secure Service Edge (SSE) capabilities.

It overcomes operational challenges such as limited bandwidth and coverage gaps, allowing rapid deployment of connectivity in new or remote locations without extensive delays.

SITA Communications and Data Exchange senior vice president Martin Smillie said: “Our customers face real challenges when it comes to connectivity. System outages, bandwidth limits, or lack of redundant capacity can lead to major disruptions, penalties, and revenue loss.

“With SITA MIFI, we’re providing a fast, adaptable, one-stop solution that helps customers maximise busy periods and minimise costly downtime. It gives them the operational backup they need to keep things running smoothly, no matter where they are.”

Key features of the new service include compatibility with SIM and eSIM in selected models, support for 4G and 5G networks, and low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite coverage for isolated areas. Some models also feature built-in battery systems for portability.

Security measures such as firewalls, VPNs, intrusion detection, and encryption protect sensitive information, while 24/7 managed support ensures expert assistance is always available, according to the company.

SITA stated that the mobile Wi-Fi service aligns with SITA’s goal of enhancing resilience, agility, and security in the air transport sector, ensuring timely flights, maintaining passenger connectivity, and improving operational efficiency at airports worldwide.

Recently, SITA partnered with Urban-Air Port (UAP) to enhance urban travel by integrating modular vertiport infrastructure with advanced digital platforms, focusing on scalable, passenger-centric systems for urban air transport.

