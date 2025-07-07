The deal is said to mark a key development for both the carrier and the European aviation industry. Credit: SAS AB.

Air France–KLM has revealed plans to acquire a majority shareholding in Scandinavian Airlines (SAS).

According to SAS, the move heralds a significant development for the Scandinavian carrier and a pivotal moment for the European aviation sector.

The initiative underscores a shared commitment to fortifying the airline as an interconnected and competitive airline, deeply anchored in Scandinavia while expanding its reach across Europe and overseas.

SAS is actively pursuing fleet modernisation and network growth while maintaining its status as the world’s most punctual airline.

This strategic move is expected to enhance its sustainability efforts, improve passenger experiences, and strengthen its position in the global aviation market.

The acquisition aligns with a wider trend of consolidation within the industry, seen as critical for European airlines to remain competitive in an increasingly globalised market, according to SAS.

SAS president and CEO Anko van der Werff said: “Air France–KLM becoming the majority owner would mark a defining moment for SAS and a strong signal of confidence in the direction we’re heading.

“It brings not just stability but will also allow for deeper industrial integration and the full backing of one of the world’s leading airline groups, once regulatory approval has been obtained.

“Together, we will be better positioned to deliver greater value to our customers, our colleagues, and the wider region.”

In a separate development, SAS has signed a deal to purchase 45 Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, with options to acquire an additional ten.

Deliveries of the new aircraft are set to start in late 2027 and will continue over approximately four years. The order, excluding purchase options, is valued at around $4bn.

In May 2025, Air France-KLM Group appointed IBS Software to implement a unified digital platform aimed at optimising flight operations and reducing delays.

The integration of IBS Software’s iFlight solution will enhance operations for the group’s fleet of more than 500 aircraft.

