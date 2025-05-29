The implementation of iFlight will enable centralised decision-making for Air France-KLM by improving visibility into operational systems. Credit: NadyaEugene/Shutterstock.

Air France-KLM Group has appointed IBS Software to implement a unified digital platform to optimise flight operations and minimise delays.

The integration of IBS Software’s iFlight solution is expected to streamline operations across the group’s fleet of more than 500 aircraft.

The deployment of iFlight will facilitate centralised decision-making for Air France-KLM by providing enhanced visibility into operational systems.

Furthermore, the initiative will eliminate data silos across various databases, enabling better data exchange and standardisation.

The transition to a digital-first operational strategy is anticipated to improve resource allocation, which will help mitigate the effects of unforeseen operational disruptions and enhance the overall passenger experience, according to IBS.

Air France-KLM Information Systems EVP Pierre-Olivier Bandet said: “After a successful deployment at Transavia Netherlands, we are confident that IBS Software’s iFlight solution will help us address critical points in our operations, build efficiencies, standardise and improve the experience of our staff and customers.”

IBS Software will deliver a single platform to standardise operational decision-making for Air France, KLM, and their regional subsidiary, KLM CityHopper.

Additionally, IBS Software’s Consulting & Digital Transformation (CDx) division will create a SaaS-based integration platform to facilitate connections between iFlight and existing applications, along with providing ongoing application management services.

IBS Software AOS head and SVP Julian Fish said: “Working with a digitally innovative airline group, operating globally, is a truly exciting opportunity for us.

“It’s immediately apparent that Air France-KLM is building highly efficient operational systems that work for aircraft, crew and passengers. It’s a privilege to work with the group on an important digital journey.”

Air France-KLM offers customers access to a global network of more than 320 destinations through its brands, including Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, and Transavia.

The group’s loyalty programme, Flying Blue, boasts a membership of more than 26 million individuals.

In October 2024, Republic Airways, a North American regional carrier, selected IBS Software to create a crew scheduling bidding system.

