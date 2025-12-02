ADB Safegate has received contract from Austro Control for the air traffic control system upgrade of Vienna Airport. Credit: ADB SAFEGATE.

Austro Control has chosen the OneControl platform from ADB Safegate to upgrade air traffic control (ATC) systems at Vienna Airport, Austria.

The new technology is expected to be installed at all controller working positions in the airport’s ATC tower by the end of 2028.

The decision follows an international procurement process in which ADB Safegate’s solution was selected over other competitors.

OneControl, developed in Graz, Austria, and already operating at Hamburg Airport, is designed to combine multiple safety-critical data sources into a single platform for air traffic controllers.

The system integrates flight plan information, surveillance data and ground movement details into one interface, allowing controllers to view aircraft and vehicle movements across the apron, airfield, and airspace from a consolidated position.

This approach is intended to improve situational awareness and support faster, more accurate decisions in tower operations.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

ADB Safegate Austria managing director Gonzalo Moreno-Muñoz said: “Winning this international tender highlights our leadership in innovative air traffic control software.

“We greatly value Austro Control’s continued confidence in our technology and are proud to support their next phase of ATC development with OneControl.”

OneControl platform includes features such as advanced conflict detection to identify risks earlier and automated workflows that aim to ease controller workload.

It also offers integrated intelligence for improved prediction and planning, as well as data-driven decision support to facilitate coordination from approach through take-off.

According to ADB Safegate, these functions can help airports optimise airside operations and minimise delays while supporting compliance with international standards and EU regulations.

Austro Control noted that the adoption of OneControl is expected to strengthen safety measures, enhance operational reliability and contribute to the efficiency and sustainability of air traffic management at Vienna Airport.

Austro Control managing director Philipp Piber said: “With OneControl, we are relying on state-of-the-art technology and maximum operational reliability.

“The system will provide our air traffic controllers with optimal support in the safe and efficient handling of air traffic.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up