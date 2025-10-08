The system is designed to meet the unique needs of airside environments, efficiently processing data from runways, aprons, towers, and support vehicles. Credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com.

Belgium-based ADB Safegate has launched AI: Airside Intelligence, a platform that applies AI to airside airport operations.

AI: Airside Intelligence uses real-time data from connected devices, machine learning, and predictive analytics to support airports, airlines, and ground handlers in operational decision-making.

The system is built for the specific requirements of airside environments and is capable of processing data from runways, aprons, towers, and support vehicles.

Furthermore, the platform can adapt to changing conditions by learning from ongoing operational data to improve safety and efficiency.

According to ADB Safegate, the platform offers predictive maintenance to identify potential equipment failures before they happen, with the intention of reducing downtime by as much as 30%.

The platform is also said to address turnaround management by optimising aircraft sequencing, which the company indicates can cut operational delays and lower fuel consumption.

Further features include AI-based support for aircraft docking and foreign object detection, consolidating multiple apron management tools into a single platform.

The introduction of the new platform is part of the company’s strategy to expand digitalisation in airport ground operations.

ADB Safegate chief technology officer Thorben Burghardt said: “As airports evolve, we must create the technology that supports them.

“AI: Airside Intelligence embodies our commitment to delivering dependable, adaptable solutions that drive smarter, better performance – now and into the future. By connecting data and empowering teams, we’re helping optimise airside operations from approach to take-off.”

In January this year, Qinshift, a technology company specialising in advanced AI solutions, partnered with ADB Safegate to improve safety and efficiency in airport operations.

This collaboration aims to develop the next version of ADB Safegate’s APRON software, incorporating AI and LiDAR technology to streamline ground operations.

