The centre aims to enhance its capabilities by adding maintenance for recorders, traffic collision avoidance systems (TCAS), and advanced display systems. Credit: Acron Aviation.

Acron Aviation has opened a new maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) centre in Bangalore, India, to service the Asia-Pacific region’s aviation operators.

The facility aims to improve service efficiency by offering quicker turnaround times and reducing the need for international repair solutions.

The Bangalore centre will initially focus on repairing and testing the SRVIVR25, a critical onboard safety system.

Over the next three years, the centre plans to expand its capabilities to include maintenance of recorders, traffic collision avoidance systems (TCAS), and advanced display systems.

This location provides regional operators with accessible and localised support.

Acron Aviation is working to obtain the DGCA CAR 145 approval and plans to secure certifications from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) to ensure international compliance.

These certifications will allow the Bangalore site to service both regional and global clients effectively.

Acron Aviation aftermarket general manager and vice president Ronald Nye said: “Our Bangalore facility is fully integrated with Acron Aviation’s global repair network, ensuring consistent standards, processes, and IP protection across every location.

“This investment is a direct response to our customers’ need for lower logistics costs, faster repair cycles, and enhanced local support.”

The company envisions the Bangalore facility to evolve into a regional hub for engineering and customer support.

By aligning technical expertise with a customer-focused approach, Acron Aviation aims to enhance airline and operator reliability throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

In August this year, Acron Aviation received UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) approval for its Airbus A320 Full Flight Simulator (FFS) at the Bangkok Training Center (BTC).

This endorsement highlights the company’s commitment to global safety standards and high-quality aviation training.

