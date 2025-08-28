The FFS provides pilots with realistic and engaging training experiences to tackle real-world flight scenarios. Credit: Acron Aviation.

Acron Aviation has achieved UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) approval for its Airbus A320 Full Flight Simulator (FFS), located at the Bangkok Training Center (BTC).

This endorsement underscores the company’s dedication to upholding global safety standards and providing top-tier aviation training.

During the rigorous certification process, UK CAA inspectors praised the “professionalism, operational readiness, and high technical standards” exhibited by Acron Aviation’s BTC team.

This positive evaluation further cements the training centre’s position as a top choice for pilot training.

The newly approved FFS will enable Acron Aviation to meet the increasing demand for UK-CAA certified flight training in the Asia-Pacific region, making it more accessible for international airline partners.

Acron Aviation training services senior vice president and general manager David Coward said: “The addition of this approval by the UK CAA marks a significant achievement for our Bangkok Training Center and underscores our dedication to providing world-class training solutions across a broad range of regulatory jurisdictions.

“Complementing the other approvals we hold at Bangkok, it enables us to better serve our airline partners across multiple regions and provides peace of mind that we operate to the highest levels of safety and technical excellence,”

Acron’s BTC is a modern, specially designed facility that provides training for pilots and maintenance personnel on ATR, Airbus A320, and Airbus A330 aircraft.

In operation since 1996, this facility delivers training solutions tailored for both wet and dry lease needs, guaranteeing high standards of aviation safety and adherence to regulatory requirements.

The centre’s FFS provides pilots with realistic and engaging training experiences, equipping them with the skills needed to tackle real-world flight scenarios in the cockpit.

