Trakka manufactures EO/IR systems and airborne cameras, for integration with fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and UAVs. Credit: Porstocker/Shutterstock.com.

Acron Aviation has acquired Trakka Systems, a provider of video transmission and compression technologies for various sectors.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Despite the acquisition, Trakka Systems will continue to operate under its existing name.

This deal represents Acron’s second acquisition since it became a privately owned business under TJC earlier this year.

Trakka Systems is set to utilise Acron’s global network to reach additional original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users.

The acquisition will allow Acron to expand its aviation presence and increase its capacity to provide line-fit solutions for OEM platforms.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Acron chief executive Alan Crawford said: “Trakka’s integrated portfolio of aircraft mission equipment complements Acron’s current portfolio and aligns with our vision to become the top-tier partner of choice to customers in the aviation industry.”

Founded in 2009, Trakka engineers, manufactures, and integrates gyro-stabilised electro-optical/infrared imaging (EO/IR) cameras, and video mission management systems within its facilities in Melbourne, Australia, Arla, Sweden and Bradenton, Florida.

The company’s products include EO/IR systems, airborne cameras, searchlights, and mapping tools designed for integration with helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), ground vehicles and maritime assets.

Its integrated solutions are claimed to address more than 15 mission objectives across military, government, emergency response, law enforcement, fire protection, utility infrastructure, and commercial markets.

Trakka Systems CEO Peter Rudaizky said: “This is a significant step forward in the Trakka Systems journey, and we are excited by the opportunities the acquisition by Acron brings.

“The combined knowledge and expertise of both companies provide Trakka with access to new markets, greatly expanding our reach, which will enable more customers to benefit from our mission-critical solutions.”

Acron supplies aviation solutions to operators and airframe manufacturers worldwide.

The company’s activities cover OEM-certified avionics, simulation technology, pilot training programmes, and flight data analytics.

Last month, Acron opened a new maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) centre in Bangalore, India, to serve aviation operators across the Asia-Pacific region.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up