Acron Aviation (Acron) has announced a strategic partnership with Flight Data Technologies (FDT) to enhance flight data management.

Under this agreement, Acron Aviation will incorporate FDT’s Quick Access Recorder (uQAR) into its offerings.

This integration aims to provide air operators with a comprehensive solution that allows for immediate access to processed flight data after landing.

The combined system will automatically capture flight data and transmit it upon landing, enabling dynamic processing.

Flight Data Technologies CEO Natalia Bacearnicova said: “The exceptional performance and low operating cost of FDT’s high-speed uQAR allow airlines to significantly improve their flight data management – from recording to processing – while enhancing safety and reducing operational expenses.”

The collaboration between Acron Aviation and FDT will allow flight safety teams, pilots, and maintenance personnel to receive actionable insights almost instantly. It is expected to improve both flight safety and operational efficiency.

Acron Aviation Flight Data Intelligence general manager and SVP Mitesh Patel said: “This partnership delivers a new benchmark for enhancing operational efficiency without compromising safety.

“The ability to automatically capture, transmit, and process flight data within minutes of landing allows operators to streamline maintenance, optimise fuel utilisation, and reduce operational costs, all while maintaining the highest safety standards.”

In August this year, Acron Aviation received UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) approval for its Airbus A320 Full Flight Simulator (FFS) at the Bangkok Training Centre (BTC).

This endorsement highlights the company’s commitment to global safety standards and high-quality aviation training.

UK CAA inspectors commended the BTC team for their professionalism, operational readiness, and technical excellence during the certification process.

