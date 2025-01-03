Each shipment of SAF, marketed as ‘Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel,’ will have a high blend ratio. Credit: ACI Jet / EIN Presswire.

ACI Jet has announced the introduction of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at its fixed base operator (FBO) location in San Luis Obispo County Airport (KSBP), starting 7 January 2025.

This initiative is a step towards supporting the aviation industry’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Avfuel will supply SAF to ACI Jet’s San Luis Obispo FBO in California, with production by Neste in Long Beach, California. Each delivery of SAF, branded as “Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel”, will feature a high blend ratio.

ACI Jet’s adoption of SAF at San Luis Obispo follows its introduction of SAF at the John Wayne Airport in 2020.

The SAF initiative complements ACI Jet’s “Fly Like New” campaign, which aims to extend aircraft lifespans through upgrades and modern technology. By providing SAF, ACI Jet is supporting aircraft operators in reducing emissions and extending the service life of their fleets.

ACI Jet FBOs and facilities vice president Andrew Robillard said: “ACI Jet is thrilled to bring sustainable aviation fuel to our San Luis Obispo FBO, offering our customers a meaningful way to reduce their environmental impact while continuing to enjoy the exceptional service we provide.

“As the aviation industry moves toward its sustainability goals, the availability and adoption of SAF will be critical. Our SAF initiative is another way ACI Jet is contributing to a cleaner, greener future for aviation.”

SAF is claimed to reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional jet fuel.

Derived from renewable sources such as agricultural and forestry waste, SAF helps create a balanced carbon cycle, according to the company.

Last month, Air New Zealand secured the purchase of more than 30 million litres of SAF from Neste, to be supplied from Los Angeles and San Francisco until February 2026.

Produced in Singapore, the SAF is made from 100% renewable waste materials, including animal fat and used cooking oil.