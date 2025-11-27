The proposed system is designed to enable airports to identify disruptions sooner and enhance operational safety and efficiency. Credit: SITA.

Abu Dhabi Airports and SITA have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore the joint development of an Intelligent Total Airport Management (iTAM) platform.

This platform would use AI to coordinate real-time data and decision-making across all airport operations.

The agreement aims to create a shared operational data platform, incorporating information from airlines, ground handlers, air traffic control, government agencies, and airport systems.

Both organisations will look at how advanced analytics and autonomous workflows could be applied within this framework.

Abu Dhabi Airports chief information officer Andrew Murphy said: “This collaboration with SITA advances Abu Dhabi’s vision to be at the forefront of global innovation and digital transformation.

“By enabling Zayed International Airport to become one of the world’s first truly connected digital airports, and by powering this with iTAM at the core, we are creating a unified operational source of truth that accelerates growth and sets a new global benchmark for smart, seamless journeys.”

The proposed system is intended to allow airports to detect disruptions earlier, improve resource allocation, and support operational safety and efficiency.

By integrating real-time insights from multiple sources, the platform seeks to enable timely operational decisions and contribute to improved punctuality for flights.

SITA MEA president Selim Bouri said: “Every operational choice affects airlines, passengers, and partners across the airport. By collaborating with Abu Dhabi Airports, we have an opportunity to co create a smarter way of working, one that uses data and intelligence to make every decision more predictable and more efficient.

“This approach supports the smooth journeys passengers expect and gives airport teams better tools to manage disruption before it escalates. Together, we can shape a model that becomes a reference point for airports globally.”

Recently, the Arab Air Carriers’ Organization (AACO), SITA, and Amadeus announced a new initiative designed to enhance transparency and accuracy in aviation emissions reporting.

