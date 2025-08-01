Digital signage at San Francisco airport. Credit: bluestork/Shutterstock

As customer expectations evolve, large transportation hubs face increasing demand to deliver efficient, secure, and competitive services, and digital dynamic signage is part of that in a modern transport hub, writes BrightSign’s VP of International Sales, Pierre Gillet.

Any unnecessary passenger congestion and overcrowding can cause delays, missed connections, and general frustration. Customers are also aware of inconsistencies and if their mode of transport is regularly late, regardless of disruptions like weather, technical failures, or security incidents.

Therefore, having the ability to route passengers to less-busy platforms or check-in areas, through real-time data displayed on dynamic digital signage solutions, is essential for improving the overall passenger experience. This is why digital signage is becoming increasingly critical to transportation hubs’ communication strategies.

Digital Signage Improving Passenger Experiences

Digital signage can play a central role in reducing passenger stress and improving their overall experience. For example, we’ve seen recent airport installations whereby large LED walls within check-in and duty-free areas can simultaneously provide passengers with real-time flight information, intuitive wayfinding, and engaging entertainment.

However, transport hubs can go further. Helping passengers navigate complex and sometimes daunting spaces in a more accessible way by bringing spaces to life, through calming graphics and simple and easy-to-understand messaging and educational content, making them exciting and entertaining, as well as functional.

Enhancing Journeys with Interactivity and Personalisation

Interactivity and personalisation are the future in transportation. Passengers passing through busy transport hubs expect engaging, secure, and dynamic content experiences that elevate the overall travel experience.

This has been a catalyst for the introduction of higher resolution displays and faster, more secure digital media players. Powered by sophisticated content management systems, demand is snowballing. As a result, many are now evaluating how they can implement digital signage, as its value becomes increasingly hard to ignore.

Dynamic Digital Signage in Advertising

Transportation hubs have recognised the power of digital signage in advertising. By capitalising on high-traffic environments and captive audiences, new revenue streams can be generated through targeted advertising that promotes ancillary services, leveraging passenger dwell time for commercial opportunities.

Programmatic advertising can further enhance revenue generation by ensuring that content is relevant to the location, time of day, and passenger demographics. For example, for passengers who have plenty of time to spare during stopovers, capturing their attention with real-time and targeted promotions can significantly influence purchasing decisions. Research indicates that 67% of consumers make purchases based on digital signage displays, especially when positioned close to shops.

Beyond traditional advertising, digital signage can upsell services and promote loyalty programs through strategically placed displays near entrances or check-in lines, highlighting upgrades, new routes, and special offers for frequent travellers.

Integration with Complex Digital Signage Infrastructure

Digital signage’s integration with existing transportation infrastructure and data systems is a fundamental requirement. Real-time passenger information requires a digital signage solution that can seamlessly integrate with transportation management systems, ticketing systems, and GPS tracking. This can allow digital signage solutions to simultaneously show live and scheduled content on the same display, helping to engage and inform passengers.

Transportation hubs are often large. Therefore, such solutions must be easy to manage and scalable as digital signage operators deploy solutions across complex networks. The ability to manage many displays remotely from a centralised platform is essential for efficient operation, minimising the need for on-site maintenance. Reliability is also paramount, necessitating robust and secure hardware and software.

AI Revolutionising Digital Signage

AI is a paradigm shift for digital signage. It has the potential to enhance passenger experiences to an entirely new level, whilst reshaping how transportation hubs engage with their audiences. No longer a static broadcasting tool, AI has elevated digital signage into an intelligent, responsive medium that attracts, engages, and captivates passengers.

AI-powered signage can analyse crowd density, movement patterns, and even demographic information to tailor messages. Operationally, AI can automate updates based on real-time data, such as delays, weather changes, or emergency alerts, reducing the need for manual intervention. Additionally, AI-driven analytics provide insights into passenger engagement and content effectiveness, allowing operators to refine strategies and improve ROI.

As transportation hubs strive to meet rising passenger expectations, digital signage has emerged as a vital tool for enhancing efficiency, engagement, and revenue. From real-time updates and intuitive wayfinding to AI-driven personalisation and targeted advertising, digital signage integration is no longer optional. It is essential for transforming travel environments into smarter, more responsive, and passenger-centric spaces.