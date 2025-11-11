ZeroAvia’s ZA600 powertrain uses fuel cells to convert hydrogen into electricity, producing water vapour as its main emission. Credit: ZeroAvia, Inc.

ZeroAvia has been selected for grant agreement preparation following the European Union (EU) Innovation Fund’s decision to support its €21.4m ($24.5m) application.

The funding is allocated for a project that aims to introduce hydrogen-electric aircraft in Norway by retrofitting 15 Cessna Caravan planes with ZeroAvia’s ZA600 hydrogen-electric engines. Operations are scheduled to begin in 2028.

The project includes the development of hydrogen refuelling and storage infrastructure across 15 Norwegian airports.

These aircraft are intended to replace existing kerosene-powered turboprops on cargo routes and are projected to achieve a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of over 95%.

The establishment of this network is set to create what ZeroAvia describes as the largest zero-emission commercial flight network to date, with operator details due to be announced later.

Designated as the ODIN project, the initiative seeks to validate both the technical performance and commercial potential of hydrogen-electric propulsion in regional aviation. ODIN expands to “Operations to Decarbonize Interconnectivity in Norway”.

The longer-term objective is to inform further adoption within Norway, across the European Union (EU), and in other markets.

The European Commission (EC) has awarded the STEP Seal to ZeroAvia’s proposal after determining it meets the requirements of the Strategic Technologies for Europe Platform (STEP).

STEP is designed to encourage investment in technologies considered critical for Europe.

ZeroAvia’s ZA600 powertrain employs fuel cells that produce electricity from hydrogen, resulting in water vapour as the primary emission.

The company has previously conducted flight tests using a prototype and is currently engaged in ground testing of its final design in preparation for certification.

Regulatory engagement is ongoing with both the UK Civil Aviation Authority and the US Federal Aviation Administration.

ZeroAvia founder and CEO Val Miftakhov said: “The EU Innovation Fund is notoriously competitive with applications needing to pass through rigorous assessment and demonstrate compelling evidence for near-term greenhouse gas reductions.

“This project will set a phenomenal example by introducing a scaled network of hydrogen-electric aircraft operations, efficiently delivering vital goods to people and businesses across Norway without the typical associated environmental damage.”

The Innovation Fund, financed by revenues from the EU Emissions Trading System, supports projects demonstrating innovative low-carbon technologies with potential for significant emission reductions.

In May this year, ZeroAvia announced plans to build a manufacturing facility for hydrogen-electric powertrains at the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland, located near Glasgow Airport in Renfrewshire.

