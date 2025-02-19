ZeroAvia plans to deliver the EPS for Jetcruzer 500E aircraft in spring. Credit: ZeroAvia, Inc.

ZeroAvia, a developer of zero-emission aviation technology, has signed a deal for the sale of its 600kW electric propulsion system (EPS) to US-based aircraft manufacturer Jetcruzer International.

The EPS is planned to be delivered this spring for electric flight testing of the Jetcruzer’s 500E model, a six-seat hydrogen-electric aircraft.

Jetcruzer plans to introduce the Jetcruzer 500E into service by 2028, followed by the larger 1250E model in 2030.

The Jetcruzer 500E will integrate ZeroAvia’s EPS system for flight testing, using a redesigned version of the Jetcruzer 500 as a testbed.

Originally developed in the 1990s as a cost-effective air transport solution, the Jetcruzer 500 made progress in FAA certification but never entered production.

JetCruzer International CEO Victor Tao said: “The electrification of the Jetcruzer 500E represents a bold step forward in reducing carbon emissions while maintaining the high performance and efficiency our customers expect. Partnering with ZeroAvia, a proven leader in zero-emission propulsion technology, reinforces our commitment to pioneering clean aviation solutions.”

“We are excited to embark on this journey with ZeroAvia, a company that has demonstrated remarkable expertise in sustainable aviation technology. Their cutting-edge electric propulsion solutions align perfectly with our vision, and we look forward to working closely with them throughout this process,” Tao added.

ZeroAvia’s EPS features the company’s bespoke inverter and electric motor technology, engineered to provide a “highly efficient” and “exceptional fault-tolerant” electric engine with enhanced specific power.

The EPS includes four 200kW continuous power bidirectional inverters that convert DC power to AC, supplying the company’s direct-drive motor, which operates at 2,200rpm.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has recently issued a G-1 issue paper for ZeroAvia’s 600kW EPS, which outlines the certification basis for the system.

ZeroAvia chief business officer Sergey Kiselev said: “It is exciting that our first sale of the 600kW EPS as a standalone unit will support a project with simultaneously a rich history and a bright future.

“Our commitment to deep vertical integration in development of our full powertrain technology is paying off as we have amassed a range of IP and a portfolio of valuable fuel cell and electric propulsion components that have a strong market in their own right.”

ZeroAvia has already secured more than 2,000 pre-orders for its full hydrogen-electric powertrains, primarily from commercial airlines.

Last year, the company expanded its market reach by launching a component offering tailored for novel electric air transport applications.

ZeroAvia’s propulsion technology is produced at its new 136,000ft2 Propulsion Center of Excellence in Everett, Washington, US.

The facility is equipped to produce electric propulsion systems for both ZeroAvia’s complete hydrogen-electric powertrains and third-party aircraft manufacturers.

Last year, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and ZeroAvia teamed up for flight testing the use of liquid hydrogen as a fuel for large regional turboprop aircraft.